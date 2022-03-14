Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 263,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Markforged accounts for about 1.2% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $16,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $887,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markforged alerts:

Shares of Markforged stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,452. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 over the last 90 days.

Markforged Profile (Get Rating)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.