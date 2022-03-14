Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Invests $6.28 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 5.5% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.94. 5,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,871. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $150.13 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

