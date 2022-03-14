Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

