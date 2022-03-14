Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.11. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Atlantic American by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic American by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.