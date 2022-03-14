Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 42.1% in February

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130. Assure has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

