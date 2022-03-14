Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 472,690 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,926 shares of company stock valued at $585,485 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

