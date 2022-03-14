Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $153.62 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,717 shares of company stock worth $20,884,949. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after buying an additional 361,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after buying an additional 298,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

