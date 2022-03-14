Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.46. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

