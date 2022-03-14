Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 0.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $4.64 on Monday, hitting $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,075 shares of company stock valued at $88,163,269 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

