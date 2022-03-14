Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

ARIS opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

