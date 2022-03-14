Aries Wealth Management Takes $232,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.
In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,466 shares of company stock worth $8,669,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.