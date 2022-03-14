Aries Wealth Management Takes $232,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:IRM opened at $50.53 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,466 shares of company stock worth $8,669,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

