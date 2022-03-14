Aries Wealth Management Takes $209,000 Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.85 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

