Aries Wealth Management Invests $308,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,529,000 after acquiring an additional 419,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in V.F. by 30.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after acquiring an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.