Aries Wealth Management Buys New Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after buying an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,953,000 after buying an additional 2,035,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $25.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

