Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CPS Technologies by 310.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 64.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 65,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32. CPS Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.