Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.55

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 1429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

