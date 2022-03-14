Arch Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 16,865 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,861% compared to the average volume of 860 call options.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $14.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $163.99.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

