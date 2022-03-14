Arch Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 16,865 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,861% compared to the average volume of 860 call options.
Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $14.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $163.99.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.
Arch Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
