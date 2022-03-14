Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,544 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

