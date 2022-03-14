Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.61. 194,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,002,323. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

