Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,340 ($17.56) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,404.44 ($18.40).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,576 ($20.65) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,405.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,404.15. The stock has a market cap of £15.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.84).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

