ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 433,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 2.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $173,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 220.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,115. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.63 and a 200 day moving average of $361.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.