Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $8.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

