Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 275,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 210,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 1,536.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 143,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 872.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

