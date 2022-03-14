Andrew King Sells 9,373 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($18.44), for a total value of £131,878.11 ($172,796.27).

LON:MNDI traded up GBX 59 ($0.77) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,466.50 ($19.22). 1,145,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,254. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. Mondi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,088 ($27.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,775.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,824.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.45 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,133 ($27.95).

Mondi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

