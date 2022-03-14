Analyzing SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) & IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and IHI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% IHI 4.53% 11.21% 2.12%

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCVX and IHI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A IHI $10.50 billion 0.32 $123.07 million $0.80 6.96

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Volatility & Risk

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHI has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SCVX and IHI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A IHI 0 0 0 0 N/A

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About IHI (Get Rating)

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others. The Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes for storage facilities and chemical plants, nuclear power, gas engines, environmental systems, and pharmaceutical plants. The Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment deals with bridges, water gates, steel structures, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, and security. The Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers rotating machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery, and agricultural equipment. The Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment handles aircraft engines, rock

