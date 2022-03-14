Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2022 – CVR Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – CVR Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2022 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

NYSE:CVI opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

