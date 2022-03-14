Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/14/2022 – CVR Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/3/2022 – CVR Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/25/2022 – CVR Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 2/23/2022 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/27/2022 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/13/2022 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.
NYSE:CVI opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.66.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
