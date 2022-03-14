Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $59.00

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

