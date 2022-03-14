Analysts Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

