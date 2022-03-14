Analysts Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) PT at $86.25

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,653,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

CHK stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

