Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT at $21.97

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,684,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,111. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

