Analysts Offer Predictions for Pollard Banknote Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pollard Banknote in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

PBL stock opened at C$23.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$645.22 million and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.92. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$22.66 and a 52 week high of C$67.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

