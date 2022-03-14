Analysts Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

APA opened at $39.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in APA by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in APA by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in APA by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

