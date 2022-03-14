Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.40. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $32,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $116.79. Xylem has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

