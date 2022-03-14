Analysts Expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IronNet.

Get IronNet alerts:

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million.

IRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE IRNT opened at $4.02 on Friday. IronNet has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.88.

In related news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $93,270.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IronNet (IRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.