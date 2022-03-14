Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will post sales of $26.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.53 million to $27.60 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $123.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $126.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.13 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $141.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $38.96 on Monday. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

