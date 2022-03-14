Analysts Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07.

Several brokerages have commented on HLMN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

In other news, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

HLMN opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

