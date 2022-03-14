Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.98 Million

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) to report sales of $918.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $906.38 million to $951.75 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $824.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.54. 644,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.49. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.