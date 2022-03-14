Analysts Expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). BioCardia reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCardia.
A number of brokerages have commented on BCDA. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
BCDA stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95.
About BioCardia (Get Rating)
BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCardia (BCDA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.