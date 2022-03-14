Analysts Expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). BioCardia reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCardia.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCDA. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

BCDA stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

