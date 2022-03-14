Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will post sales of $738.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.60 million and the lowest is $737.96 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Avaya stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 45,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $986.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.53. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

