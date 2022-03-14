Analysts Anticipate SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $180.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.77 million and the highest is $182.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $697.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $723.66 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.

SKIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

SKIL stock remained flat at $$6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 202,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

