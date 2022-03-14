Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$2.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.33). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.62) to ($5.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.84) to ($3.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

SAGE stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 411,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $20,353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

