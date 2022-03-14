Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.90. Kohl’s reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

KSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.95. 47,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.