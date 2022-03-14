Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.86. Genesco posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.98. 280,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.15. Genesco has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

