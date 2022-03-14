Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will announce $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.67. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $11.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.27.

AMT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.63. The company had a trading volume of 43,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a one year low of $212.28 and a one year high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.41 and a 200-day moving average of $266.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

