Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

AMRX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.05. 594,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

