America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $86.68

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.68 and last traded at $86.68, with a volume of 1281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $565.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

