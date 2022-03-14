American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $152.08 on Monday. American Water Works has a one year low of $136.46 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.