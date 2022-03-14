American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 102.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.93. 1,652,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.31. American Tower has a 1 year low of $214.56 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in American Tower by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.27.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.