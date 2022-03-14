American International Group Inc. Sells 167 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 169.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $156.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $213.38.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $82,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,700 shares of company stock worth $2,311,592. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

