American International Group Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

HMHC stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $130,415.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HMHC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.